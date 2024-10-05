Fire Prevention Week open houses

ABC 6 NEWS — Monday kicks off Fire Prevention Week across the country, and fire departments in our area are celebrating by opening their doors and allowing people to come in and learn more about their local agencies.

Below is a list of open houses being held to celebrate Fire Prevention Week:

Monday, October 7:

Byron Fire Department: 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 9:

Rochester Fire Department, all stations: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Austin Fire Department: 5-7 p.m.

Winona Fire Department, both stations: 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, October 10:

Pine Island Fire Department: 5-7 p.m.

Friday, October 11:

Rochester Fire Department, all stations: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 12:

Rochester Fire Department, all stations: 11 a.m.

Albert Lea Fire Department, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.