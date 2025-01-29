Stalemate between DFL and GOP enters Day 15 in Minnesota House

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It has now been 15 days since House Democrats started boycotting the Minnesota Capitol.

Even still, there is no end in sight to the stalemate between House DFLers and their Republican counterparts. However, on Tuesday, Democrats say they are optimistic that an agreement will be reached.

“I think we’re making progress. Failure is not an option. So we’ll keep meeting until we have an agreement and we can get going and my hope is that will happen this week,” said. Rep. Melissa Hortman.

The conversations did not continue on Wednesday, though.

Republicans are now turning up the heat on their counterparts, creating a website called DemsClockedOut.com.

It points out how long the boycott has gone on for and the fact that they are still getting paid.

“Taking a super secret swear-in session two days earlier is not helping with the trust,” said Rep. Lisa Demuth. “I am hopeful that we will be able to get to a result. We will end this session on time with an agreement depending on whether or not Democrats ever do show.”

The House adjourned after just a few minutes in session on Wednesday.