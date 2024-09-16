Spring Valley man arrested during prostitution sting charged with child solicitation

(ABC 6 News) – The fourth man arrested in a Rochester prostitution sting began chatting with a Fillmore County undercover officer nearly a month before RPD took him into custody, according to court documents.

Benjamin Chad Leslie’s arrest coincided with Rochester police’s juvenile prostitution sting — but according to court documents filed Monday, the Spring Valley man is accused of attempting to solicit sex from an undercover officer nearly a month before he went to a Rochester hotel room in an attempt to meet at “14-year-old.”

According to Fillmore County court documents, 40-year-old Leslie allegedly messaged a Pope County undercover officer on Aug. 8, starting the conversation by asking the officer how old “she” was and responding favorably when the answer was 14.

According to court documents, Leslie asked the undercover officer, posing as a child, questions about various sex acts and “her” thoughts about them.

On Sept. 10, the officer texted Leslie that “she” would be at a Rochester hotel Friday, Sept. 13 — the same day Rochester police planned to lure juvenile prostitution suspects in for arrest.

Leslie asked which hotel, said he could stop by, and had some “dirty thoughts on what they could do,” according to court documents.

On Sept. 13, law enforcement took Leslie into custody at the hotel, according to court documents, and confirmed that he had been receiving the undercover officer’s texts.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.