Four arrested in Rochester prostitution operation

ABC 6 NEWS — Four people have been arrested in Rochester during what the Rochester Police Department is calling a “proactive undercover operation” aimed at people allegedly soliciting minors for sex.

RPD says they have arrested Christian Alexander, 37; Rojay Smith, 23; Joseph Swain, 34; and Benjamin Leslie, 40. Alexander, Smith and Swain face recommended charges of engaging in or hiring a minor to engage in prostitution, while Leslie faces charges of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

Alexander, of Rochester, and Smith, a Zumbrota resident, were officially charged by the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office Monday, Sept. 16.

Police say the operation took place on Friday, September 13, when law enforcement officers posed as minors online to chat with the alleged suspects. RPD also say the arrests happened throughout the city of Rochester.

This is a developing story, ABC 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.