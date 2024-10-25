Shane Roper files motions to dismiss charges, block evidence

(ABC 6 News) – Former Minnesota State Trooper Shane Roper filed a number of motions with the court seeking to dismiss 8 of the 9 charges against him.

Roper is facing multiple serious charges, including manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide, after being involved in a crash outside the Apache Mall that took the life of 18-year-old Olivia Flores in May.

According to court documents, Roper was chasing a driver that had allegedly committed a traffic offense on Highway 52. During the chase, Roper allegedly reached speeds of 135 MPH without activating his emergency lights, before exiting onto Highway 14, and crashing outside of the Apache Mall.

According to court documents, Roper is looking to dismiss 8 of the 9 charges against him, claiming the state failed to show probable cause for the charges and did not prove that Roper’s alleged negligence caused Flores’ death.

The motion does not contest Roper’s ninth charge — misdemeanor careless driving.

Roper’s defense is also seeking to block certain evidence at trial, including his past record of speeding and crashes while on duty, and his termination from the state patrol.

The defense is also seeking a change of venue, saying a fair trial in Olmsted County would be impossible given the amount of local media coverage of the case.

Roper’s next hearing is scheduled for November 21.