Public response to state trooper’s personnel file

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The reactions from the community have been a mixture of anger, frustration, and sadness that Roper was allowed to continue acting as an officer.

The personnel file of State Trooper Shane Roper details all of the most important information regarding his time as a peace officer.

His resume, a list of educational courses, and even a couple of commendations he received for excellent work.

But at the back of the file are a series of letters detailing four crashes Roper was responsible for through reckless driving in the years prior to the fatal crash in May.

“It appears to us that he’s been properly trained,” said Tom Braun, a partner with the law firm hired by the Flores family. “He was just disregarding his training and operating his motor vehicle as he saw fit. Which was in violation of Minnesota law and in a manner that puts people in danger on the roadway.”

Roper’s consequences only included two written reprimands and two days of suspension, one of which was simply taken from his vacation days.

It’s these details that have left people shocked and angry at how an officer with such a record could still be actively serving.

“A normal citizen would not get that many chance to break the law in that type of way but this man has been proven to be a threat to society,” said Owatonna resident David Bryant. “Reckless behind the wheel, endangering other people’s lives where like I said again he took somebody’s life. I’m baffled by that.”

For the family who lost their daughter in the May 18 crash, it’s even more frustrating as they did not receive this same information until after ABC 6 made the initial report.

“It’s extremely frustrating for the family whose been through the worst time of their lives,” Braun said. “It’s the family’s frustration really that I think is at the forefront right now.”

The details of Roper’s file only confirm the family’s attorney’s belief that this whole thing could have been avoided.

“It just bears repeating from us that how was he allowed to continue to drive a squad car around as a state trooper after that,” said attorney Dan McIntosh.

Shane roper is now being represented by the same lawyer as former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Roper’s defense attorney — Eric Nelson — has been paid for through the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association’s legal defense fund.