Thursday marks 29 years since disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit

29 years since disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit - ABC 6 News Daytime

(ABC 6 News) – Thursday marks 29 years since the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit, a former TV news anchor in northern Iowa.

The woman vanished without a trace on this very day in 1995, while on her way to work in the morning.

At the time, police knew due to evidence collected at the scene, including a bent car key to Huisentruit’s car, drag marks in the sand, and a number of personal belongings scattered on the ground, that the woman had been abducted.

But nearly 30 years later, Jodi has still not been found and the case remains open and unsolved.

Now, friends, family, and activists have gathered in Mason City to honor her during an event hosted by FindJodi, Inc., an organization that aims to solve the case and find Huisentruit.

Patty Wetterling was the main speaker of the event. She is a child-safety advocate and educator, and the mother of Jacob Wetterling, a boy who went missing in 1989 at just 11 years old after being abducted at gunpoint. The case would go on to be unsolved until 2016, when Jacob’s remains were eventually found.

Jodi interviewed Patty on two occasions regarding Jacob’s kidnapping in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

When Jodi disappeared, Patty was the first person some of Jodi’s friends reached out to for advice.

Jodi’s family released a statement on her disappearance on Thursday:

“Today marks 29 years since our Jodi went missing. It is hard to believe that it has now been almost 30 years since we last had a chance to talk with, hug, or share a laugh with our dear sister, aunt, and friend. None of us could have imagined when this first happened that we would still be here now waiting for answers and for justice to be served in her case.”

If you know anything about what happened to Jodi, you can reach out to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.