Saturday marks one week since Dakota County woman went missing

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Saturday will mark one week since a Dakota County woman went missing.

RELATED: Dakota County authorities identify person of interest as case for missing woman intensifies

56-year-old Nikki Anderson was last seen last Saturday at her Randolph home. Her mother says the last time she saw Nikki, she was just getting the mail.

Nikki’s mother believes she may have been abducted.

If you know where Nikki is, call 651-438-TIPS or email crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.us.