Dakota County authorities identify person of interest as case for missing woman intensifies

(KSTP) – The search continues for a missing woman out of Dakota County and authorities there are talking to a “person of interest.”

Fifty-six-year-old Nikki Anderson was last seen on Saturday at her Randolph Township home.

“I’m trying to stay strong even though I cry practically all night,” said Durene Mies, Nikki’s mother.

Nikki’s mom Durene Mies says the last time she saw Nikki was when she left their house to get the mail.

“She said, ‘Mom I’ll be right back, I’ll be right back I’m getting the mail’ and that was the last I seen or heard of her,” Mies said. “We’ve got 5-10 people, friends just working on it constantly and coming up nothing, nobody’s seen her, it’s just weird.”

In the days since, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, and local fire department have searched all around their home.

“It was just unbelievable, the outpouring of help from the community,” Mies said.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a home of Anderson’s boyfriend who had an active warrant out for a probation violation in Le Sueur County. Investigators searched the scene for Anderson but didn’t find anything.

Thursday, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said while he was a person of interest and questioned about this case, he “is not being held on criminal charges related to Ms. Anderson’s disappearance”.

“I don’t believe that he’s a suspect,” Mies said. “I don’t really know for sure but they say he has a good alibi for that time.”

Mies doesn’t know where her daughter is, but she doesn’t believe she just walked away.

“Somebody stole her, they took her,” Mies said.

Mies says her daughter was on the right side of a battle with breast cancer, and she loved spending her days together and is hoping for answers soon.

“Bring her back, we love her and we miss her,” Mies said.

If you know where Nikki is call 651-438-TIPS or email crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.us.