RPS Superintendent Pekel discusses decision to pull controversial book from shelves

(ABC 6 News) — Following a book ban in Iowa schools, a recent book ban at an elementary school here in Rochester is drawing a lot of its own attention.

Despite the objections from a review committee, RPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel chose to remove an LGBTQ+ themed children’s book, “The Rainbow Parade,” from its shelves.

The move was one that has been called harmful by Rochester Pride.

In an email sent to Dr. Pekel and the RPS Board, they say in part, “While Dr. Pekel expresses support for LGBTQIA+ lives, the removal of Rainbow Parade contradicts that statement. It sends a message that LGBTQIA+ representation is acceptable only when it conforms to specific, narrow standards deemed appropriate by a single individual, effectively silencing certain voices and experiences.”

Following the removal of the book from shelves, Dr. Pekel sat down with ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram to discuss his reasoning behind the decision, and you can learn more about that decision in the video above.