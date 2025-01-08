Scrutiny arises over RPS library policy

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester School District’s policy on library books is being scrutinized after a book was taken off the shelves right after it was adopted.

The scrutiny surrounds the book “The Rainbow Parade” written by Emily Neilson.

A concerned parent raised the issue to the school’s principal and questioned illustrations in the book, especially since it is targeted for kids from preschool through third grade.

The book was then reviewed by a committee, and it overwhelmingly decided to keep the book in the library.

However, a week later, Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel reversed that committee’s ruling and pulled the book off the shelves.

Superintendent Pekel issued a letter to the Directors of the Rochester School Board on January 3 regarding his decision.

Pekel cited state board statutes regarding material considered to be “vulgar or lewd to a degree that it is educationally unsuitable for students in the school given their ages and levels of maturity.”

Pekel also had the district’s lawyer review the book and confirm his decision.

The issue with the book were the illustrations, not necessarily the story.