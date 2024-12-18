RPS approves final 2025 tax levy at 29.5%

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester school board unanimously approved its final property tax levy for 2025 after a Truth in Taxation hearing with the public on Tuesday.

The levy was approved at 29.5%, allowing the district to bring in $98,893,092. That includes the additional $1,133 funding per student approved by voters in the November referendum.

The tax increase won’t affect everyone equally. How much your tax bill goes up next year will depend on the value of your home. For a home valued at $350,000, your estimated school tax will be $1,480.

The move from RPS didn’t come without criticism from those in attendance.

“To save us all money in the future is really important. We can’t really tolerate any more tax increases. We’ve had every sort of tax increase in this community that a community can have,” said resident Wes Lund.

However, in the board’s eyes, it is necessary to give the district a stable financial future.

“This referendum was for stability. It’s to avoid the almost $20 million in cuts we would have otherwise had to make,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel.

Pekel added there are no plans at this time for another referendum in the future.

“I think our community has entrusted us with increased resources and it’s not going to be easy because costs are going up for school organizations just like they are for families, but I believe we need to live within those resources,” said Pekel.

More information on the 2025 levy and resources for taxpayers can be found here.