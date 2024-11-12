Roseville man accused of selling, stealing back car fails to appear at trial

(ABC 6 News) – A 21-year-old Roseville man accused of repeatedly selling a car on Facebook marketplace, then using extra keys to steal and re-sell it, failed to appear at his Olmsted County trial Tuesday.

Josiah Plamenov Tzolov, formerly of Lakeville, was previously taken into custody on two separate warrants in the same case, after failing to appear for hearings in mid-December and early January.

Olmsted County judge Christa M Daily released him again in January on $0 bail with conditions.

Tzolov faces one charge each of felony aggravated forgery–legal rights created/terminated; felony theft by swindle; and felony theft–alteration of property serial number.

According to court records, Tzolov allegedly advertised the car over Facebook, sold it to an Olmsted County woman, gave her three keys, then waited until she went inside and took the car, using a fourth key to drive it away.