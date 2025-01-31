Rochester Parks and Rec to propose site for sports complex

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – More than a year after Rochester voters approved a sales tax extension, one of the various projects proposed alongside the extension is finally beginning to take shape.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department have finally narrowed down a potential site for a new Recreation and Sport Complex to a 160 acre property to the south of the city.

It’s one of three sites the city has had its eye on and has been negotiating with the property’s owners, the Seneca Foods Corporation, since June of last year.

Just in the last few weeks, the department has said they are ready to bring their recommendation to the city council’s meeting on Monday.

They say the area is beneficial because of its proximity to major roads and the opportunity for new trails.

“It meets a lot of the requirements we were looking for in a site, it has the acreage we need it has the infrastructure available, both existing infrastructure with businesses and residential in the area and also some space for some new business and residential to spring up around this facility,” said Ben Boldt, the recreation and sports facilities division head for Rochester Parks and Rec.

The site also comes with a $5 million price tag, which is actually down from the initial $6.3 million offer from last June.

If approved, phase one of the project would focus on outdoor facilities, such as artificial turf fields, pickle ball courts, trails, playgrounds, and other gathering spaces.

If the site is not approved, it’ll be back to the drawing board to come up with another plan for where the facility should go.