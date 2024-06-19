Rochester man to appear for alleged sexual assault, probation violation

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is scheduled to appear in Mower County Court Friday for an alleged sexual assault probation violation, and one sentencing.

Trenton Charles Erickson, formerly of Taopi, then Stewartville, was previously sentenced to probation for the rape of a teenager at a 2022 house party.

RELATED: Taopi man sentenced to probation after sexually assaulting teen – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Stewartville man accused of raping second teen at 2022 house party appears in court – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Stewartville man pleads guilty to sexual assault of second teenager – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

His sentencing for the rape of a second teen at the same party was scheduled for June 21.

Rochester police arrested Erickson in May on a charge of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual sexual contact, after a woman told police he had repeatedly groped her and made sexual advances during a social gathering.

Erickson is currently held in the Olmsted County ADC on $200,000 bail with or without conditions.

The Mower County Jail requested Erickson’s transfer ahead of his June 21 probation violation hearing and sentencing.

His next hearing on the charge of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct has not been scheduled. However, the Olmsted County attorney’s office filed a motion to seek an aggravated, or harsher-than-usual sentence considering Erickson’s two other criminal sexual conduct convictions.