Rochester man sentenced in 16th Avenue shooting

(ABC 6 News)- On Monday, Alonzo Kelly was sentenced to 5 years’ probation for a shooting on 16th Avenue in Rochester in 2024.

In September 2024, law enforcement responded to shots fired between two apartment complexes. An apartment building and a vehicle were struck but no injuries were reported.

Kelly pleaded guilty to one felony charge of dangerous weapons–reckless discharge of firearm within a municipality and agreed to testify at co-defendant Scott Bunch‘s trial in December.

Two years of Kelly’s probation will be supervised, in Olmsted County. He will receive credit for 94 days served at the Olmsted County Jail.

If Kelly does not spend 5 years on probation without incident, he could be re-sentenced to a year in prison.

Kelly’s co-defendant, Scott Bunch, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.