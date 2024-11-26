Rochester man pleads guilty to threatening restaurant employee

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of participating in a September shooting pleaded guilty in a separate March incident.

Alonzo Kelly’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025.

Kelly was originally charged with 2nd-degree assault dating back to March 2024. According to his plea agreement, the charge was amended to felony threats of violence–reckless disregard risk.

According to court documents, Kelly is accused of threatening a female employee at a Rochester restaurant, after she refused to serve him at the drive-through.

Court documents allege that Kelly parked at the restaurant, walked inside “with “brandishing” the baseball bat, and told the woman “I see you walk in and out of your place every day. I’ll be waiting for you when you get done with work and you’ll get what’s coming to you.”

Kelly faces additional charges of obstruction of the legal process and 5th-degree assault, as police claim he kicked officers who attempted to arrest and search him.

Kelly faces additional charges — reckless discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition/any firearm — related to a September shooting at Falcon Landing Apartments.

Kelly’s next hearing in the Falcon Landing shooting case has not been scheduled.