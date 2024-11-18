Rochester man accused of stealing more than $40K from vulnerable adult

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of pressuring a vulnerable adult into giving him more than $40,000 over the course of about a year.

Bill Gum Benjamin, 20, was arrested on three counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult–undue influence, harassment, or duress over the weekend.

According to court documents, on Sept. 25, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office heard from a woman who said her adult son was the victim of a theft.

The woman told police her son no longer had any money in his account, and his phone had been shut off for lack of payment.

The man told police that he worked at a SE Rochester store, and in August of 2023, he had given Benjamin some money “to help him out.”

After that, Benjamin allegedly began waiting outside the store, forcing the man into his car, driving him to his bank, and coercing him into withdrawing money from his account “almost every week.”

According to court documents, Benjamin would call the man’s bank and then have the alleged victim verify his account balance while he listened.

According to court documents, the alleged victim had reported a theft in June of 2024, but Benjamin “learned Victim spoke with law enforcement and got agitated.”

“Victim reported he is afraid of Benjamin,” court documents allege.

Court documents allege that Benjamin was behind the following withdrawals between September 2023 and 2024:

September 2023: $7,753

October 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024: $22,900

April 1, 2024, through September 30, 2024: $10,900

Court documents further allege that in October and November, Benjamin stole at total of $80 from the alleged victim while he was at work.

According to court records, Benjamin is held at the Olmsted County ADC on $10,000 bail with conditions, or $30,000 bail with no conditions.