Rochester business owner faces new criminal liquor sales charge

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester business owner previously accused of falsifying tax returns faces a new charge of selling liquor without a license.

Donyale Gayles-Johnson, the owner of 4S Entertainment (3160 Wellner Drive NE), faces one gross misdemeanor charge of selling alcohol without a license dating back to a 2023 Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement investigation.

Gayles-Johnson was previously accused of operating an after-hours nightclub out of 4S Entertainment.

According to court documents, agents with the division were referred to the case in April of 2023, and began observing Gayles-Johnson as he made trips between liquor stores and 4S Entertainment.

On May 1, law enforcement served search warrants at the business, Gayles-Johnson’s home, and his car. According to court documents, Gayles-Johnson allegedly told agents people routinely gathered at the business after bars closed at 2 a.m., and paid a $10 cover charge at the door.

He denied that anyone at 4S sold alcohol, and said no one brought alcohol to consume.

However, law enforcement allegedly located trash bags in Gayles-Johnson’s driveway and at the business containing empty bottles and cans of alcohol, as well as used plastic shot glasses.

Agents also allegedly found cans of beer, bottles of hard seltzer, and QR codes for Gayles-Johnson’s Venmo and Cashapp accounts.

After seizing Gayles-Johnson’s phone, investigators allegedly found multiple messages from the business owner asking employees to buy liquor, as well as “numerous” app transactions labeled “drink” or “drinks” between 2:45 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. between September 2022 and May 2023.

Gayles-Johnson is scheduled to stand trial on his previous tax charges in June, followed by a pretrial hearing on the unlicensed liquor sales charge in October.