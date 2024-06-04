Rochester business owner accused of tax crimes

(ABC 6 News) – The owner of a Rochester business is facing several felony charges for tax violations.

According to the Rochester Police Department, an investigation found that Donyale Gayles-Johnson, owner of 4S Entertainment (located at 3160 Wellner Dr. NW, Suite, 200, Rochester), was operating an after-hours nightclub without a license.

Between 2019 and 2023, Gayles-Johnson allegedly failed to pay state and local sales tax on liquor sales and cover charges.

The investigation also found that the owner allegedly under-reported income from the business.

According to the complaint, it is estimated that [Gayles-Johnson] owes the State of Minnesota an estimated $7,967.68 in sales and use tax, penalty, and interest for these years of $32,340.27 in income tax, penalties, and interest.

The owner faces four counts of filing false or fraudulent tax returns and five counts of failing to pay or collect taxes. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.