Rochester attempted murder suspect to stand trial in August

(ABC 6 News) – A Chicago man accused of shooting at a Rochester woman’s ex-boyfriend in October of 2022 is scheduled to stand trial in August of 2025.

Exavier Lloyd Porter, formerly of Fort Worth, Texas, was originally charged with dangerous weapons– drive-by shooting toward another person.

Porter is accused of firing at a man in the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue NW, near Heritage Manor Apartments.

In March of 2023, his charges were upgraded. He now faces a charge of 1st-degree attempted murder –with intent, while committing a felony; as well as the drive-by shooting charge.

Porter’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12, 2025, followed by a jury trial beginning Aug. 18.