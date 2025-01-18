Report says Rochester police made third-most DWI arrests during holiday season

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety shows Rochester police made the third-most DWI arrests across the state from November 27 through December 31.

The numbers, released on Friday, show RPD made 57 arrests across that timespan, more than any other agency other than MSP’s West and East Metro divisions.

Peter Bartz, who owns Safe Ridez, an organization in Rochester that provides designated drivers, says having a safe ride home is a matter of life and death.

“You don’t have to search very hard to find someone that’s been touched by drunk driving,” Bartz said. “You can have more fun and relax and enjoy yourself when you have a plan in place.”

The numbers released were part of MSP’s Holiday DWI Enforcement Program, and the full report can be found here.