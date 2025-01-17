Minnesota DPS reports over 2000 DWI arrests were made during holiday season

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Over 2000 impaired drivers were taken off the roads during the holiday season in an effort to help keep Minnesota drivers and passengers safe.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released the numbers on Friday from the campaign that ran from November 27 through New Year’s Eve and found there were 2079 arrests.

As part of the crackdown, one driver with 21 prior DWI convictions was taken off the road in Hennepin County while a trooper also arrested a driver in Maplewood whose blood alcohol level tested at 0.4.

