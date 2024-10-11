Rochester man on assault probation charged with DWI

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man in his second year of probation following a wrestling altercation was arrested on two DWI charges Thursday, Oct. 10.

Reed Michael Parrish, 21, was charged Friday with DWI — operate motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and DWI — alcohol concentration over 0.08 2 or more hours after driving.

According to court documents, Parrish was taken into custody in the 300 block of 28th Street SE, after hitting two parked cars. Court documents claim there was an open, empty can of hard seltzer located in a search of the suspect.

A person in the parked car said she was sitting still when Parrish hit her vehicle, stumbled out of his car and fell, then got back into his car and drove into the second parked vehicle.

Rochester police performed a breath alcohol test at the Adult Detention Center, which indicated Parrish’s blood alcohol content was 0.17–more than twice the legal driving limit after he was medically cleared.

Parrish was previously charged with assault at age 19, after concussing a juvenile wrestler after a match.

Parrish, a former member of RCTC’s wrestling team according to the Yellowjackets website, is scheduled to finish his probation in September of 2025.

One of the conditions of Parrish’s probation was remaining law-abiding.

If Parrish does not complete his probation without incident, his 2023 sentencing documents state he could be re-sentenced to 90 days in jail.