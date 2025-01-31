Pushback arrives as companies abandon DEI efforts

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — While the investigation into the D.C. plane crash continues, on Thursday, President Donald Trump blamed DEI programs as a factor in the tragedy.

It comes as the nation watches a wave of corporations strip their DEI efforts. It follows growing pressure from the Trump administration to get rid of the policies.

In Minnesota, there are changes happening with Target as the store is rolling back its DEI initiatives, and it is getting pushback from local activists.

“Target didn’t understand that its decision was not only offensive, but it’s bad for business,” said civil rights lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong. “We will stand against these attacks.”

Some companies are standing firm on their DEI policies, such as Costco and Delta Airlines. However, Costco now faces a lawsuit from states like Iowa looking to force them into abandoning those policies.

