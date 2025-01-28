Iowa Attorney General joins lawsuit forcing Costco to end DEI policies

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is co-leading 19 states in calling on Costco to end all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies.

A press release from Bird’s office on Monday states they want Costco to end all “illegal and discriminatory” DEI policies.

According to that release, the Costco board of directors last month urged shareholders to vote against a proposal that would require the company to report on the financial risks of its DEI policies.

It comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that calls on companies to end DEI practices. Companies that have followed suit include Amazon, Ford, John Deere, McDonalds, Meta, and Walmart.