President Joe Biden rules out possibility of withdrawing from 2024 presidential race

(ABC 6 News) — After a day of very important appearances, President Joe Biden is ruling out the possibility of withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

Biden traveled to Wisconsin on Friday where he attended a rally before sitting down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

At the Wisconsin rally, Biden declared that he would be staying in the race and isn’t going anywhere despite what happened during last week’s debate.

During the interview with Stephanopoulos, Biden said that he had a “bad night” on the debate stage, saying a cold was behind part of the reason for his shaky performance.