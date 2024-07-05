VIDEO: Watch clips of ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos’ one-on-one interview with President Joe Biden

For those using the ABC 6 News mobile app, click here.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday evening, ABC News’ George Stephanopoulous sat down with President Joe Biden for a one-on-one interview following last week’s presidential debate.

The first of the clips released by ABC News from this interview revolves around Biden’s preparation for the debate, and the president also discusses a cold that he had heading into it. Biden admitted that he was “exhausted” heading into the debate, and he had “a bad night.”

In this second clip, Biden insists that he will stay in the presidential race, and he disputes the idea that he has a low approval rating.

The third clip revolves around Biden’s plan for his second term if he were to win the election in November. Biden also won’t commit to an independent cognitive test, saying, “I have a cognitive test every single day.”