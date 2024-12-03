Photos/videos from ABC 6 News’ Toys for Tots toy drive

(ABC 6 News) — With the holiday season is full swing, ABC 6 News is once again a proud sponsor of the southeast Minnesota Marine Toys for Tots Program.

The program has been delivering hope to area children since 1947.

You can still swing by the ABC 6 News studio in Rochester by TJ Maxx until 7 p.m. tonight! Take a look at some of the photos and videos we’ve captured from the scene throughout the day!

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

Toys for Tots Drive kicks off - ABC 6 News Daytime

Toys for Tots Drive continues - ABC 6 News Daytime