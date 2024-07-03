One released from jail after first Elgin child shooting appearance; one remains

(ABC 6 News) – One of two parents arrested after a child allegedly shot their 6-year-old with an unattended firearm was released on $0 bail with conditions Wednesday.

Nicole McGee, 33, was no longer on the Wabasha County Jail roster after her July 3 first appearance on three charges of endangerment of child by firearm access and one charge of negligent storage of a firearm.

Raymond Duque / Wabasha County Jail Roster

Raymond Duque, 41, remained in the jail on $20,000 bail with conditions, or $100,000 bail with no conditions.

He faces an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm, after being convicted of felony criminal sexual conduct–victim mentally impaired or helpless in 2012.

Duque’s defense filed a motion to reduce his bail Wednesday afternoon.

Court documents say the boy was shot in the abdomen. He remains in the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.