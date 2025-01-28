Olmsted County mobile crisis response team reflects on first month of operation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County launched a new mobile crisis response team on January 1, and in less than a month it’s already taken 36 calls of person in crisis.

Related: Olmsted County rolling out new mobile crisis response process in 2025

It’s a way for people experiencing anything from a mental health crisis to a substance abuse issue to get help directly from a mental health professional, as either an alternative or in addition to law enforcement response.

Once the team receives a call, they are able to dispatch in about five to ten minutes.

“Those crisis calls come in 24/7,” said Nicki de Vera, a consultant and clinical supervisor on the mobile crisis response team.

The way it works is when you call the crisis team, a mental health professional will come to you and assess the situation, then call another professional on standby, like de Vera, to do a clinical consultation.

“In some instances we’re able to kind of provide that support where there isn’t a safety concern and law enforcement, it helps to alleviate some of the strain that’s maybe sometimes placed on them,” said Sidney Frye, Program Manager of the mobile crisis response team.

Sometimes, if a crisis caller reaches out through 911 or the non-emergency line, the mobile crisis response team will respond in tandem with law enforcement. However, direct calls to the mobile crisis team mean the mental health professional will show up to your door in lieu of law enforcement, as long as there is not an immediate safety threat.

The goal is always to de-escalate an immediate crisis and work on long-term solutions to prevent future crises.

“That oftentimes could just be that calming presence in the room and that source for resources and kind of next steps,” said Frye.

In 2024, Olmsted County saw an uptick in crisis calls, as the joint efforts of the previous crisis response team with law enforcement responded to over 2,000 incidents. That’s what inspired the county to create a dedicated team for these types of calls to streamline the response when someone is in crisis.

The team expects to receive even more calls this year now that they are in their own separate unit.

“Law enforcement many times is getting some of those calls outside that number of 36, and so that means that likely every single day there’s several people right here that are really needing that support,” said de Vera.

Local law enforcement still works closely with new crisis team, both by ensuring crisis responders are safe when responding to calls, and referring crisis incidents officers respond to alone to the crisis team.

De Vera joined the team at the beginning of this year after previously working in the private sector because she wanted to be able to reach more people who need her help.

“Not only do I feel like we’re making a difference in the community with the individuals who are calling, I feel like it makes a difference to have a partnership between the mental health professional and the person out in the field so that they don’t feel like they’re alone in this response,” said de Vera.

Though de Vera doesn’t work directly in the field, she hopes to get more opportunities to do so in the future, to get a real sense of what it’s like in those moments someone calls for help.

“My heart just really feels passionate about justice, about empowering other people, about helping people struggle less and see how they themselves hold the strength to do that,” said de Vera.

Every member of the team is truly dedicated to helping people, so there’s no fear in picking up the phone.

“It takes an immense amount of courage to pick up that phone in those moments and talk to somebody else about it,” said de Vera.

You can call the mobile crisis response team at 1-844-CRISIS2 (1-844-274-7472). You can also call or text the National Crisis Hotline at 988. Both hotlines are available 24/7 whenever you need help.