Olmsted County rolling out new mobile crisis response process in 2025

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is transitioning to a new mobile crisis response process starting January 1, 2025, a press release said Monday.

Before the upcoming new year, the county was included in a partnership to give a regional response for mental health crisis services. Now, Olmsted County will have its own mobile crisis response process.

This process will be provided by the county’s Crisis Response Team (previously known as the Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach team or DECO). Services will reportedly be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

What is mobile crisis response?

“Mobile crisis response is about offering face-to-face services for adults and children who may be experiencing a mental health crisis or emergency,” said Olmsted County Crisis Team Manager Sidney Frye. “The Olmsted County Crisis Response team can respond to a wide range of mental health crises such as severe anxiety, suicidal thoughts, psychosis, and significant emotional distress.”

In the press release, Olmsted County officials gave a list of what steps this mobile crisis response involves:

Triage/screening.

Assessment.

De-escalation/resolution.

Peer support.

Coordination with medical and behavioral health services.

Crisis planning and follow up.

According to Olmsted County officials, it has hired and trained five new workers to help with the work. This includes one mental health professional, two outreach social workers, and two stabilization social workers.

“These individuals have received extensive training in crisis intervention, de-escalation techniques, cultural competence, and coordination with law enforcement and health care providers,” explained Associate Director of Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections Alex Bunger. “They have also received specialized training in mental health first aid and trauma-informed care to ensure they are fully prepared to support individuals in crisis.”

Officials from the county say that this localized mobile crisis response process will be beneficial to the community.

“By having a crisis response team specific to Olmsted County, we can help ensure better coordination with other county services, such as mental health, housing, and social services. This integrated approach allows for a more seamless response to crises, ensuring individuals receive comprehensive support tailored to their specific needs,” noted Director of Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections Nikki Niles.

Mental health help resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988. Additionally, 911 is always an option in an emergency. Other resources include: