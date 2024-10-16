Olmsted County gives update on opioid settlement fund use 

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has shared an update on opioid settlement fund use, according to a press release.

The county is receiving these funds through the State of Minnesota as a result of several national settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Olmsted County states that its strategies have included improving education and prevention efforts, as well as supporting programs that help people get into treatment quickly for substance use.

According to the release, these opioid settlement funds have also been used to distribute Naloxone. Naloxone is a medicine that can reverse opioid overdoses.

Additionally, Olmsted County says funds were also used to create the county’s Drug and Alcohol Response Team (DART). DART is an expansion of the Crisis Response Team, formerly known as the Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach (DECO) Team. The settlement funds also supported the launch of the “Be in the Know Olmsted” campaign and CredibleMind.

Drug and Alcohol Response Team (DART)

DART formed in November 2023. Olmsted County says it has become a key part of its efforts to address substance use.

According to the press release, 93% of people DART contacted were willing to accept support after an overdose. DART also reportedly contacted 85% of people referred to them from other sources.

Olmsted County states that this work has led to 150 people being admitted to treatment, and one in three clients have been able to access recovery services.

CredibleMind

CredibleMind is an online tool that offers 24/7 support, according to Olmsted County. It has general well-being information along with resources focused on addiction and recovery.

Additionally, the county says CredibleMind is available in several other languages: Spanish, Somali, and Arabic.

“Be in the Know Olmsted” Campaign

From June 18 to August 31, 2024, Olmsted County ran the “Be in the Know Olmsted” campaign. According to the press release, this campaign aimed to teach people about the risks of substance use. It included a website with downloadable fact sheets and ads on Google, Meta, and Snapchat.

Olmsted County adds that in 2025, it will build on existing efforts through DART’s services, the CredibleMind platform, and the “Be in the Know Olmsted” website.