Olmsted County launches new opioid use prevention program

Olmsted County has launched a new program designed to teach people about the dangers of opioids and other substances.

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has launched a new program designed to teach people about the dangers of opioids and other substances.

The “Be in the Know” campaign is the next step in the county’s plan to combat the opioid epidemic in the area – using funds from last year’s settlement in which Olmsted County was granted more than $7 million.

RELATED: City, county work to reduce opioid impacts

A highlight of the new program is the collaboration with students from Mayo High School – making content relevant to today’s youth.

“People need to know that we, even in Rochester, we do have opioid overdose,” said lead social worker for Olmsted’s Drug and Alcohol Response Team Teri Dose. “We have fentanyl overdoses. I wouldn’t say on a daily basis, but it’s pretty close.”

The campaign features a new website, to help residents identify signs of an overdose, start conversations, and understand the dangers of substance use.