Olmsted County extends food scrap drop-off program through 2025

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is extending its food scrap drop-off program that started earlier this year, according to a press release.

In June, Olmsted County implemented a program for residents interested in composting food waste. After five months, participants were able to give feedback on it in a survey.

The press release noted that over 90% of survey respondents said they would like to see the program continue. Based on that feedback, Olmsted County decided to extend the program through December 31, 2025.

For $25, the food scrap composting kits include the following:

26 BPI (Biodegradable Products Institute) certified compostable bags offered in 2.5-gallon and 4-gallon sizes

Instructions

Tips on reducing food waste

Access to the drop-off location

Participants can then drop food scraps off at the Olmsted County Recycling Center (OCRC) during normal business hours. The OCRC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Green RU will provide composting services. Green RU is an Olmsted County licensed hauler that specializes in source-separated organics. The company also currently serves local businesses in Olmsted County. Green RU has already collected and composted over 6,400 pounds of food waste, the release said.

If you’re interested in participating in the food scrap program, you can purchase a kit online at www.olmstedwaste.com. Kits can also be purchased during business hours at 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.