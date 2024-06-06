Olmsted County launching food scrap drop-off program

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is trial running a food scrap drop-off pilot program to combat waste, according to a press release.

The release states that 21% of trash produced from Olmsted County is from food waste that can be turned into compost. Because of this, the county has designed a program for residents interested in reducing food waste.

The trial initiative will go until December 31, 2024.

Olmsted County Environmental Resources Director Tony Hill is excited about the program’s potential impact.

“We are continually exploring ways to minimize waste and use waste as a resource. This is one area where everyone can make a difference. Through this pilot program, we will learn if residents are willing to separate their food waste and set the course for future food scrap programs,” said Hill.

For $25, you can get the Food Scrap Composting kit, which has 26 BPI (Biodegradable Products Institute) certified compostable bags, instructions, and tips on reducing food waste.

Kits are available online at www.olmstedwaste.com and can be picked up during business hours in the Olmsted County Environmental Resources Department at 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester. Limited quantities are also available at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus (OCRC) facility.

Participants can drop food scraps off weekly at the OCRC. Green RU will provide composting services. Green RU is an Olmsted County licensed hauler specializing in source-separated organics and currently serving local businesses.

Once you get started, you can bring your food scraps to the designated area at the OCRC during normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.