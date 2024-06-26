Officials provide update on death of Liara Tsai

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson reiterated that on Saturday, June 22, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-90 and Highway 42 Saturday morning, where suspect Margot Lewis allegedly crashed the car into the median at a high rate of speed.

Law enforcement found the body of 35-year-old Liara Tsai, of Minneapolis, in the back seat of the car. She was wrapped in a blanket and futon, with multiple sharp force injuries, including a large wound to her neck.

Her cause of death was listed as a homicide by the Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office.

RELATED: UPDATE: Margot Lewis assigned $1M unconditional bond; defendant silent in court – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Lewis was arraigned on a single charge of interference with a dead body Tuesday, and is currently held on $1 million bail at the Olmsted County ADC.

Lewis, who took a “vow of silence,” has not spoken to or cooperated with law enforcement, Torgerson said.

The two knew each other, Torgerson confirmed.

As Lewis has not communicated with investigators, Olmsted and Minneapolis law enforcement, as well at the BCA, are sharing information across multiple counties.

The Minnesota State Patrol filed a search warrant Tuesday, June 25, for the Airbag Control Module and Sensing and Diagnostic Module from Tsai’s Chevrolet Sonic, which Lewis crashed into the median.

The warrant alleges that Lewis drove into the highway median for “quite some time” before crashing into a pillar barrier, and made no visible attempt to avoid the crash.

“At this point, we’ll lean on technology, as we have before in cases that have been very significant,” he said.

Torgerson confirmed that the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Minneapolis to help search Tsai’s home, where law enforcement found a violent scene.

The Minneapolis Police Department is continuing to investigate Tsai’s murder, and further information related to that investigation and charges will come from Hennepin County, Torgerson said.

“The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Liara Tsai,” Torgerson said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.