Defense seeks competency evaluation for Rochester Christmas murder suspect

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a ditch in Olmsted County is asking for a mental competency hearing.

39-year-old Mustafa Bush is charged with three felony charges including, murder in the second degree without intent, murder in the second degree without intent while committing a felony in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester.

Robinson’s body was found Monday, Dec. 26, in Cascade Township by a woman walking her dog.

Mustafa Bush’s attorneys are asking that his mental competency be evaluated to determine if he is mentally fit for trial. The prosecution agreed to have Bush examined.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says that this is not uncommon and that in recent years they have seen this happen a lot more.

“We as a system are very just abundantly cautious to be sure that the defendant is understanding in what’s going on and is participating. The nature of this one coming up kind of mid-process is a little bit more unusual. We still need to be very careful,’ said Ostrem.

Bush’s exam must be done within sixty days.

The next hearing for Bush is scheduled for the end of July.