New RFD Fire Chief Mason Pooler gets started

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Tuesday was the first official day for newly appointed Rochester Fire Chief Mason Pooler after onboarding on January 6.

Pooler was named to the position in October after former Fire Chief Erik Kerska announced his retirement.

Related: RFD Chief Eric Kerska retires after 30 years of service

It was a fond farewell for Kerska on Friday, and now, Pooler says he is excited to get started.

“I’m really gonna focus this first year on getting to know the folks in the fire houses. I definitely pick up that the firefighters want to be heard. I’m here to support them and make them the best firefighters they can be. So that starts by listening,” Pooler said.

Pooler said one of the more long-term projects will be the addition of another fire station in northwest Rochester. This is expected to come as the City of Rochester continues to grow.