RFD Chief Eric Kerska retires after 30 years of service

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Eric Kerska, the chief of the Rochester Fire Department, retired after 30 years of service on Friday.

Kerska started at RFD in 1994, moving his way up the ranks before being appointed to Chief in 2018.

It’s a job he loves, but Kerska said it’s time to trade in his duties for retirement.

As he looked back on his time with the department, he said doing good work alongside his teammates is one of the many highlights.

“It’s just the teamwork, the family, the comradery, solving difficult problems by putting your heads together as a team,” Kerska said.

That close bond is something he and the people who worked with him, were very appreciative of.

“It’s a family, and being a part of that was incredible,” Capt. Dave Fitzgerald, said.

Friday was all about giving the Chief a final send off into retirement.

RFD’s new leader, Chief Mason Pooler, began at RFD on January 6, working alongside Kerska ahead of his retirement.