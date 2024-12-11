New details in a Rochester shooting victim’s death

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There are new details about a fatal shooting in Rochester that resulted in the death of Demetrious Tankhamvang.

Two weeks ago on November 30, a homeowner said he shot a man who entered his home and assaulted him.

Related: Medical Examiner identifies weekend shooting victim

Police ruled Tankhamvang’s death a homicide, and the Medical Examiner now confirmed he died from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Police are still investigating the moments leading up to the shooting.