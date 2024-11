(ABC 6 News) — A man has died after an overnight shooting in northwest Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30 at a home on the 4100 block of Manor Woods Dr. NW. First responders provided lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

One person has been arrested, and police said there is no known threat to the public. Police are continuing to investigate.