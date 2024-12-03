National Guard member pleads not guilty in juvenile prostitution case; motion to dismiss denied

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man in the National Guard is scheduled to stand trial on juvenile prostitution charges in September of 2025.

Nicholas Bain, 24, was charged with prostitution-attempts to hire person over 16 but under 18 during an April sting by Rochester police.

RELATED: Olmsted County charges 7 in juvenile prostitution sting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Four arrested in Rochester prostitution operation

In the late summer and early fall, Bain’s defense moved to dismiss the case, arguing that Rochester police could have coerced a confession by talking about Bain’s service in the Army National Guard.

“At one point another officer in the room gives the following soliloquy: The officer says he’s going to give Baina choice,” the motion to dismiss the charge reads. “… If his commander calls, they’re going to tell him exactly what happened, and that Bain lied through his teeth. Then Bain has two problems, an integrity problem along with a criminal problem. No one is denying he has a criminal problem, but if he stacks an integrity problem on as well, it is going to shine a very negative light on Bain.”

The Olmsted County attorney’s office argued that Bain had been read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with police afterward, answering questions readily.

Olmsted County judge Pamela King denied the motion to dismiss the prostitution charge.

Bain denied access to his phone and asked for a lawyer after police brought up his military service, King stated– which showed that RPD’s statements about his position in the military and possible consequences did not coerce a confession.

Bain pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Dec. 3.

He is scheduled to appear again in Olmsted County Court for a pretrial hearing Sept. 2, 2025, followed by a jury trial beginning Sept. 8.

RELATED: One pleads guilty in Rochester juvenile prostitution sting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: One arrested in juvenile prostitution sting deported; county asks for nationwide warrant – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Another man charged in juvenile prostitution sting pleads guilty – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Stewartville man gets 10 days in jail for second prostitution conviction – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com



