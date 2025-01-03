Mustafa Bush sentenced to life in prison

(ABC 6 News) – Mustafa Bush was sentenced to life in prison without parole Jan. 3 for the murder of Kimberly Robinson.

A Rochester dog-walker happened upon Robinson’s body in a ditch off West River Road shortly after Christmas 2022.

Bush was later charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder.

RELATED: OCSO identify woman found dead in ditch on Monday; suspect named, charged – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mustafa Bush, the man who killed Kimberly Robinson, will once again face a judge on Friday.

This time, Bush will learn how long he will spend behind bars after being found guilty of 1st-degree and 2nd-degree murder by a jury.

Related: Mustafa Bush found guilty of murder, sentencing scheduled

Bush and Robinson had been in an on and off relationship when Robinson’s body was found in a ditch in December 2022. Bush was arrested and charged shortly thereafter.

Bush’s sentencing is set for 1 p.m. on Friday.