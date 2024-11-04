Jury begins deliberation in Mustafa Bush Christmas murder trial

(ABC 6 News) – Mustafa Bush’s murder trial is in the hands of the jury, as the prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments early Nov. 4.

The Bush trial began with opening statements Oct. 28.

Bush was arrested in late December of 2022, after a dog-walker found Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, dead in a ditch about 20 to 25 feet off of West River Road near River Bluff Lane NW.

Robinson and Bush had been in an on-again, off-again relationship, according to friends and family.

He was charged with 2nd-degree murder. A grand jury upgraded those charges to include 1st-degree murder–premeditated and past pattern of domestic abuse in January of 2024.

Bush had previously been convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2007. He filed a motion to “vacate” the conviction in early October, beginning a lengthy appeals process.

Here’s a look back at the trial proceedings:

