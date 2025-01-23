Multiple Minnesota Vikings named finalists for awards

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The NFL has announced its finalists for 2025 awards, and three members of the Vikings could be taking home honors.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell is one of five Coach of the Year finalists after leading the Vikings to a 14-3 regular season record all despite losing Kirk Cousins to free agency and first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to injury.

In addition, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is a finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year. The Vikings’ defense ranked fifth in points allowed per game and second in rushing yards allowed per game.

Finally, QB Sam Darnold has been nominated for Comeback Player of the Year. Darnold threw for 4319 yards and 35 touchdowns this season, with both totals easily being career-highs.