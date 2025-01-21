Vikings, head coach Kevin O’Connell agree to multi-year extension
(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Kevin O’Connell.
O’Connell took the head coaching role back in 2022 and has led the Vikings to the playoffs twice in his first three seasons. This year, the Vikings finished the regular season with a 14-3 record before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that the Vikings are now working towards getting a contract finished with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
At this time, it is unclear exactly what the terms of the contract are, but O’Connell is set to remain as the Vikings’ head coach for the foreseeable future.