MSP says it has responded to 577 crashes on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — The first taste of winter weather left much of the ABC 6 area with difficult travel conditions on Wednesday.

However, it is not just here where difficult driving conditions have wreaked havoc across the state.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from midnight to 9 p.m., it responded to 577 crashes and 66 off-road vehicles across the state. There were 23 jackknifed semis as well.

At least one person has died with 48 others reported as being injured.