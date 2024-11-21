MSP responds to two-vehicle crash with injuries on Hwy 14 in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 14 in Rochester.

According to MSP, the accident took place in the area of MNTH 14 and milepost 217 and involved serious injuries.

All those were injured were taken to the Mayo Clinic.

MSP says all people involved were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation. MSP has not confirmed how many people were involved in the crash or their current conditions.

This is a developing story.