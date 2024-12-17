MSP reports 32 crashes across SE Minnesota over the weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Wintry weather this past Saturday left many roadways covered in ice, which led to a long list of crashes across Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a total of 32 crashes across SE Minnesota, with four of the involving injuries and 20 leaving vehicles off the road.

MnDOT crews were working around the clock from late Friday night through Sunday morning to ensure roadway safety but did run into challenges with the continues wintry mix that lasted most of Saturday.

“The plow can come through and spray some brine, it starts to loosen up, but then more moisture comes along and it’s right at that freezing point, or that’s where it was challenging, is that just, there was just a sustained amount of moisture coming,” said MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty.

With more winter weather arriving later this week, MnDOT crews still have plenty of salt and brine to go around, but it encourages the public to remember to take it slower on the roads and allow yourself extra time in the event of slick and icy roads.

